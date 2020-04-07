|
|
Madeline E. Livingston
Dover - Madeline E. Livingston, 88, entered into God's presence at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was the loving wife of George E. Livingston. They celebrated 63 years of marriage on May 5, 2019.
Born December 14, 1931 in Springettsbury Township. Madeline was a daughter of the late Samuel E. and Nora R. (Shaffer) Shermeyer.
Before marriage, Madeline was a nanny for Governor George and Mary Jane Leader's children. After marriage, she was a homemaker. She also worked at Country Meadows as a cook.
She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Dover where she was a children's Sunday School teacher and a choir member. She was also a leader for the Davidsburg 4-H Club for many years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Timothy E. (Nancy) Livingston and Edwin G. (Colleen) Livingston both of Dover and Robert A. (Darlene) Livingston of Smicksburg; two daughters, Joyce E. (Crist) Shearer and Emily J. (Timothy) Hoffman both of Dover; nine grandchildren, Leanne (William) Sarkisian, Amanda Hoffman, Kate (Chad) Menges, Andrew (Brittney) Shearer, Jordan Shearer (Megan Irwin), Morgan, Garrett, Kyle, and Marissa Livingston, three great granddaughters, Gracie and Kaylee Shearer, and Willow Sarkisian; and a sister Jean Spahr. She was preceded in death by seven brothers, Clair, Donald, Edward, Dale, Theodore, William, and Dennis Shermeyer; and three sisters, Ferne Holtzapple, Ruth Fogle, and Sheila Miller.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the burial service will be private. However, there will be a memorial service for the public at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church , 2001 George Street, Dover, PA 17315.
Her family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to all of those who have been involved with Madeline's care.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020