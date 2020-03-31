|
|
Madeline M. Klein
Manchester - Madeline M. (Schrum) Klein, 88, passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home in Manchester. She was the wife of the late Robert Klein.
Mrs. Klein was born November 26, 1931 in Larue, York County, Pa, and was the daughter of the late Jacob and Stella (Amspacher) Rohrbaugh.
She is survived by her sons, Steve Buser, Craig Buser, Mike Buser and wife Terri; daughter, Cynthia Ahrens and husband Todd; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, Pa. 17406.
To share memories of Mrs. Klein please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020