Madelyn J. Chervenitski
Dover - Madelyn J. Chervenitski, 85, entered into rest Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. She was the wife of the late Stephen J. Chervenitski.
A visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Church 231 S. Beaver St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Keith Carroll as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Chervenitski was born January 24, 1934 in Luzerne, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Flood) Ayers. She was a member of St. Patrick Church.
Madelyn is survived by her children Denise London and her husband David, John Chervenitski and his wife Karre, David Chervenitski and his wife Karen; a granddaughter Kaddie E. Chervenitski. She was one of 13 children and is survived by sisters Elizabeth Maksimaks and Constance Rodden. She was preceded in death by a son Joseph Chevernitski.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020