Madelyn M. Shermeyer
Dover - Madelyn M. Shermeyer, 80, lifelong resident of Dover, passed away on February 22, 2020 at York Hospital. She was a loving mother and wife, and a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Harry Shermeyer, Jr.
Madelyn was born in Dover, PA, the daughter of the late Charles W. "Whitey" and Thelma E. (Weir) Myers. She was a graduate of Dover Area High School, Class of 1957. She retired as Office Manager of the medical practice of Charles Schlager and William Lyons; ran her own business for several years, Admire Country Woodcrafts; and also served as a Dover Township Supervisor.
She was a member of Bethany UM Church, most recently, but also had been a member of Otterbein UM Church, where she and Harry were married in 1958. She was also a member of the Dover Historical Society.
Madelyn enjoyed working outdoors, spending time with her grandchildren and great granddaughter, and travelling with her husband.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Lisa, wife of Robert Byerts, Dover, PA; son, Chuck, husband of Cindy, Newark, DE; four grandchildren, Chad Byerts, Kyle Byerts, Kelli Shermeyer (Kurt Meusel), and Andrew Shermeyer; one great-granddaughter, Lilly. She is also survived by a sister, Brenda (Robert) Ziegler; cousin, Earl (Florine) Harris and two sisters-in-law, Lori Bailey and Janet Berkheimer. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Ronald) Andrews.
Friends and relatives are invited to a Visitation on Thursday, February 27 from Noon - 2:00 pm at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen Street, Dover, PA. The funeral service will immediately follow. Rev. Dr. Warren Eshbach will be officiating. Graveside service will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff of York Hospital and Hospice and Community Care for their compassion and care.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in memory of Madelyn may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110; St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020