Madelyn M. Witmer
1931 - 2020
Madelyn M. Witmer

York - Madelyn Marie (Gross) Witmer, 89, entered into rest on November 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Eugene Witmer with whom she shared 43 years of marriage. Born on September 3, 1931, in York, she was the daughter of the late Effie (Shank) and Harry Gross. Madelyn had a love for the outdoors. She also enjoyed doing puzzle books, reading and watching westerns.

Madelyn leaves behind to cherish her memory, her five children, Jeanie Quillen and Kelvin, Kay Boyd, Kerry Edleblute, Keith Edleblute and Kevin Edleblute; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and her siblings.

Internment will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
