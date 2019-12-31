|
|
Madelyn Murrow
RED LION - Madelyn "Mattie" June Henry Murrow, 86, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Rest Haven in York, PA.
Born June 29, 1933, in York Township, PA, Mattie was the oldest daughter of Spencer and Margaret Strickler Henry. She attended Snell's one-room school then graduated from Red Lion Area High School in 1951. Encouraged by a beloved aunt, she took a stenography course and later worked at Motor Freight Express as a secretary.
On September 15, 1956, she married Glen Eugene Murrow of Brogue, PA. Together they raised a family of five children: Kathy, Brian, Alan, Suzi, and Lucy.
For many years she helped her parents tend their produce stand at New Eastern Market. Mattie and Gene also operated a pick-your-own strawberry patch, making sure family and friends had fresh strawberries in the summer. In later years, Mattie worked part-time as a medical assistant at Dallastown Family Practice. Above all, she considered herself a housewife and mother.
After retiring, Gene and Mattie built a cabin in Potter County, where they enjoyed snowmobiling in the winter, attending the Fourth of July fireworks in the summer, and spending lots of quality time with family and friends.
Mattie was a faithful member of Chapel Church in Red Lion, where she was a charter member of the choir. She enjoyed picking berries (especially strawberries), pulling weeds, attending New Eastern Market, browsing yard sales, and participating in church functions.
Mattie is survived by her children Kathy Emenheiser and husband Lee of Red Lion, Alan Murrow of South Prairie, WA, Suzi Krout and husband Todd of Red Lion, and Lucy Germick and husband Brian of Leland, NC. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, her son Brian Murrow, and her sisters Norma Thompson and Sandra Benedict.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Rd, Red Lion, with her pastor, The Reverend Josh Wargo officiating. A visitation will begin at 10 am with the memorial service following at 11 am. Burial will follow at the Heiland View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mattie's memory may be offered to Chapel Church at the above address. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020