Mae E. Brothers
YORK HAVEN - Mae E. (Plymyer) Brothers, 98, of York Haven, passed away at 6:10 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Marvin M. Brothers who died April 17, 2005.
Mrs. Brothers was born June 22, 1921, in York County and was the daughter of the late Wayne and Minnie (Welty) Plymyer.
She graduated from Manchester High School in 1940. She was employed by Goldsboro Garment Co for over 20 years, PADE Auto Auction for over 23 years and Klinemyers Sewing Factory in York. She was a member of Goldsboro Fire Company, Goldsboro Fireman's Club, Goldsboro Ladies Auxiliary, Susquehanna Fire Co. of York Haven, James A. Danner Ladies Auxiliary, West End Fire Co in Union County, Pa, York County Fire Police Association, York County Republican Club and attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Brothers is survived by her daughter, Marvina Conley and her husband Herm of York Haven; 2 grandchildren, Clint Leakway and his wife Tracy and Heather Conley; 4 great grandchildren and her sister Jean Plymyer of York.
Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manchester Lutheran Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Charles Yost from Church of God in Goldsboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goldsboro Fire Co., P.O. Box 236, Etters, Pa. 17319 or Susquehanna Fire Co., P.O. Box 81, York Haven, Pa. 17370.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020