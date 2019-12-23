|
|
Mae Emenheiser
Dallastown - Mae Louise Emenheiser, 45 of Dallastown passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home.
She was born December 8, 1974 in York.
Mae loved cats and dogs, and was an ardent supporter of the Springettsbury Township Police, as well as the York County Sheriff's K9 Division. She was also a faithful member and volunteer at Chapel Church in Red Lion, and loved to enjoy the outdoors on her nature walks.
Mae is survived by her father, Thomas A. Emenheiser and his wife, Danielle of Dallastown, her mother, Bonnie Geesey and her husband, Brad of McClure, her brother Adam R. Emenheiser and his wife, Sue of Antigo, Wisconsin, as well as 1 niece, 1 nephew and many other loving family members.
Mae was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Paul & Rebecca Emenheiser and her maternal grandparents, Richard & Mae Brown.
A funeral service to celebrate Mae's life will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11am at Chapel Church; 3050 Cape Horn Rd. in Red Lion with Pastor Josh Wargo officiating. Interment will follow in Heiland View Cemetery. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be at the church on Saturday from 10am until the time of the service.
For those desiring, memorial donations may be made to the York County Sheriff's Dept. K9 Division. Please send donations to: York County Sheriff's Office; ATTN: Lt. David Godfrey; 45 N. George St.; York, PA 17401.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019