Mae M. Zeigler



Manchester - Mae M. (Snelbaker) Zeigler, 92, entered into Heaven on June 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Stuart J. Zeigler. Born on May 19, 1928 in York, she was the daughter of the late Mary A. (Biller) and Luther L. Snelbaker, Sr. She was a member of Ambassadors Bible Church for over 40 years.



Mae leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Dennis Snelbaker and wife, Rita, Michael Wise and wife, Tereasa and John Zeigler; daughters, Ann Mary Edleblute and husband, Paul, and Cathy Dolan, and husband, Dennis; brothers, Clarence Snelbaker and wife, Peggy, Luther Snelbaker, Jr., Jay Snelbaker, Larry Snelbaker and wife Patricia, and Wayne Snelbaker and wife Deb; sisters, Mary Ellen Stump, Judy Ewell, Betty Emminger and husband, Ed, Shirley Crone, Patti Renfrew and husband John; son-in-law, Robert Taylor; twenty-nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of family and friends; and a special thanks to her caregivers Sue Myers and Pop's. In addition to her husband, Stuart, Mae was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Taylor; brothers, Jimmy, Ray and Harold Snelbaker; sisters, Emma Jane Sanger, Gerte Louise O'Dell, and Viola Kerrigan; and daughter-in-law, Jamie Zeigler.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ambassadors Bible Chapel, 300 York Haven Rd, Manchester, Pa. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Burial will take place after the service at Manchester Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to ABC or St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









