Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Burial
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
Wesley Chapel
Johnstown, PA
Mae Marie Bentzel Obituary
Midlothian, VA - Mae Marie Bentzel, 97, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of York, PA passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Bentzel; and sons, David and Daniel Garrety. She is survived by her son, Andrew Garrety and his wife, Margaret of Lancaster, PA.; daughter, Marion Spatz and her husband, Frederick of Moseley, VA.; two grandsons, Scott Garrety and his wife, Vicky of Red Lion, Pa. and Drew Spatz of Moseley, VA.; granddaughter, Amy Schmalhoffer and her husband, Tim of Columbia, PA.; one great-grandson, Michael Garrety and his wife, Becky of Red Lion, PA.; and a brother, Glenn Page of Windber, PA.

She will be laid to rest on Friday, April 17, in Wesley Chapel, Johnstown, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
