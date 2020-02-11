|
|
Mahlon J. Mann
Bowling Green, FL - Mahlon J. Mann, 78 of Bowling Green, Fl (formerly of Hanover, Pa.) passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was the son of Ray and Pearl Mann. Mahlon was a retired welder from Voith Hydro of York, PA. He was a member of the Catholic Church and was a 1960 graduate of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown, PA. Since retiring and moving to Florida he has enjoyed helping with the maintenance of the beautiful "Avion Palms RV Park".
Mary E. (Livelsberger) Mann was Mahlon's wife of 59 years. He is survived by his children, Susan Ethridge and husband Alex Ethridge of Mesa, AZ.; Juanita Gervaiso and husband Daniel Gervaiso of Mesa, AZ.; Edward Mann and his significate other Mary Small of Hanover, PA.; Kenneth Mann and his significate other Kelly Bryan of Mesa, AZ.; 8 grandchildren, Brandon Ethridge ,Kassaundra Scariano, Alexis Ethridge, Jennifer Kight, Danielle Stock, Rebecca Gervasio, Brain Mann, Jessica (Mann) Burkholder and 9 great grandchildren, Braylon Ethridge, Brielle Ethridge, Ethan Ethridge, James Kight, Lorelli Kight, James Stock, Madison Stock, Sabella Scariano, and Kamryn Scariano.
Mahlon is survived by two brothers Earl Mann and wife Carrol, of Blackfoot, Idaho; and Melvin Mann of Colorado Springs, CO.; Preceded in death by his sister Polly Letourneau.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute: Sebring 4420 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, Fl 33872.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020