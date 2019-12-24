|
|
Malcolm R. Shaffer, II
Dover - Malcolm R. "Rick" Shaffer II went home to the Lord December 17, 2020.
Mr. Shaffer is a 1966 graduate of Dover Area Senior High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1970. He was employed by and retired from York International where he worked as a test lab engineer. His employment spanned more than 30 years.
He was a member of The American Legion Post 791. He was an avid dog lover, enjoyed riding motorcycles, was a very skilled bowler, and he was a life-long New York Yankees fan.
Mr. Shaffer is the son of the late Jean E. Franks of Dover, PA and the late Malcolm R. Shaffer of Piqua, OH. He is survived by his son, Justin M. Shaffer of York, PA and his daughter Jessica M. "Shaffer" Spahr of Mount Wolf, PA. He is also survived by his brother, Gary F. Shaffer of Zellwood, Fl.
John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory is handling his final arrangements.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery where he will be interred with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor by donating to the American Lyme Disease Foundation, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019