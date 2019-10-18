Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
Malcom M. Ware


1950 - 2019
Malcom M. Ware Obituary
Malcom M. Ware

East Berlin - Malcolm R. "Mack" Ware, 69, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Manor Care North, York.

Mr. Ware was born in York, April 30, 1950, son of the late Edison A. and Lena Mae (Erwin) Ware.

Mack was employed by Transply, Inc. as a delivery and electrical engine repair.

He was a member of East Berlin Fish and Game, Viking Athletic Assoc., Prince Athletic Assoc., Mohawk Gun Club and the NRA.

Survivors include three siblings, James D. Ware and his wife, Nancy of Dover, Diane S. King and her husband, Barry of Dover and Keith E. Ware of East Berlin; five nieces and nephews, Jeffrey S. King, Cindy M. Kroft, Michelle A. Mock, Jason D. and Jarrod E. Ware; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edison A. "Eddie" Ware.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh) PA. There will be two viewings; Tuesday evening, October 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, October 23 from 10-11 a.m., both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
