Malcom T. Wendt
York - Malcom Truman 'Beese' Wendt, 83, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Shelby J. (Miller) Wendt, to whom he was married for 66 years.
Born on March 5, 1936 in York, he was a son of the late James A. and Minnie L. (Wyant) Wendt. Malcom worked as a toolmaker for Harley-Davidson until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of the White Rose Motorcycle Club and the NDHP. In 2011 he rode as Grand Marshall for the York Bike Night and was placed in the York Hall of Fame in 2013 for racing motorcycles. Malcom was a member at the Liberty Fire Company, Liberty club and the Hellam . He enjoyed horse racing and liked the ponies.
Malcom is survived by two sons, John L. Wendt and wife, Robin and Jim A. Wendt; daughter, Kelly J. Ruck; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a brother, Dale A. Wendt. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Horace and Philip, and a sister, Janet Shive.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York. Officiating will be Certified Celebrant Betty Frey. A viewing will be from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral chapel. Graveside service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019