|
|
Mamie L. Sterner
York - Mamie (Luckenbaugh) Sterner, 95, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Kelly Drive. She was the wife of the late Donald H. Sterner, Sr. to whom she was married for 64 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Faith United Church of Christ, 509 Pacific Avenue, York with her pastor, The Rev. Dr. Ron Oelrich officiating. A private burial will be in Lischey's Cemetery, Spring Grove. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born May 19, 1923 in Menges Mills , she was a daughter of the late Emory and Mellie V. (Haar) Luckenbaugh, she attended the one room school in Menges Mills. Mrs. Sterner was a member of Faith UCC.
Mrs. Sterner is survived by two sons, Donald H. Sterner, Jr. and wife Wilma of Rochester, NY and Rev. Stephen L. Sterner and wife Judith of Seneca, SC; a daughter, Virginia M. White and husband H. Edward of Clinton, CT; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, and her sister Carrie Morelock. She was preceded in death by ten sisters, Viola Stambaugh, Mary Carl, Annie Witman, Mellie Luckenbaugh, Grace Luckenbaugh, Edith Spies, Pauline Whisler, Sarah Smith and Estie Maus, and brother Allen Luckenbaugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Church of Christ.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019