|
|
Maravene H. Covert
York - Maravene H. Covert, 84, entered into rest at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Robert E. Covert.
Born, November 16, 1934 in Iowa City, Iowa, Maravene was the daughter of the late George S. and Grace V. (Owen) Codd. She retired in 1996 following 17 ½ years of service as a medical secretary for Dr. Leo Samelson in York. Maravene was a member of the Women's Auxillary of Hellam VFW Post 7045 and the Women's Auxillay of the Shiloh American Legion Post 791. She was also a member of Liberty Social Club. In addition to her husband, Maravene is survived by two daughters, Tracy Griffin of Surprise, AZ and Melissa Shaffer of York; two sons, Thomas Harman and Mark Harman, both of York; a step son, Steven Covert of Windsor; two step daugherts, Jennifer Steffee of York and Stephanie Gurreri, both of York; seven grandchildren; six step grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and a brother, Sheldon Codd of Kissimee, FL. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Codd. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Maravene's celebration of life service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Prince Athletic Association, 600 S. Richland Ave., York. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Dover Union Cemetery. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family. Memorial contributions may be made to the York County S.P.C.A. 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. www.emigfunferalhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019