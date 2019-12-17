|
|
Marcella Mae Dietz
York - Marcella Mae Dietz, 78, of York died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.
Born June 16, 1941 in Lower Windsor Township, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Hester Pauline (Smith) Dietz. She was one of 14 children.
Marcella was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She was a member of Canadochly Evangelical and Reform Church (formerly Canadochly UCC).
She is survived by her son, Mark David Dietz of Wrightsville; 5 sisters, Ruth Hilt of Wrightsville, Dois Miller of New Mexico, Jean Hostler of New Park, PA, Rose Hougentogler of Wrightsville, and Theda Pick-Roe of Manheim; and 3 brothers, Dennis Deitz of Windsor, Donald Dietz of Delroy, and Barry Dietz of Myrtle Beach, SC. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers and a sister.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Canadochly Cemetery, 4845 East Prospect Road, York, PA 17406 with Pastor William Baral, her pastor, officiating.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019