Marcella Young
BROGUE - Marcella Ann (Cline) Young, 63, of Chanceford Township, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Stephen F. Young. The couple celebrated their 11th anniversary on January 28th.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Olewiler and Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion. Viewings will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, and 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. The Reverend Donald R. Belch will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private in Mount Rose Cemetery in York.
Mrs. Young was born in Panther, WV on October 29, 1955, a daughter of the late Richard and Rafner (Duty) Cline. She retired as a manager in 2012 from the US Postal Service. She was a member of the Professional Bowling Association (PBA).
Mrs. Young leaves a son, Jackie Bowlsbey of Spring Grove; a daughter, Angie Pietsch and her husband, Aubrey of Royersford, PA; four grandchildren, Luca Pietsch, Brian Pittinger, Alyssa Bowlsbey, and Brayden Bowlsbey; two brothers, Bill and Harold Cline and a sister, Charlotte Cline. A brother, Richard Cline had preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Center, Patient Help Fund, 25 Monument Rd., Suite 194, York, PA 17403 or Hospice & Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019