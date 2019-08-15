|
Marcia Ann-Marie Reid (Holmes)
York - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Marcia Ann-Marie Reid (Holmes) of York, PA. She passed away August 12, 2019 at the Broad Mountain Health and Rehab Center in Frackville, PA.
Marcia was born on January 19, 1971 in Kingston, Jamaica. She came to the USA as a teenager. She went to Dun Rubin High School in Kingston. One of her proudest moments was when she earned her GED in York.
Through her employment as a nursing assistant at Pleasant Acres, where she worked for many years, she enjoyed helping others.
Because of early onset Alzheimer's, she was forced to move from her Shady Oaks apartment into a nursing home. While she was a residence at the nursing home, she would provide tips to the nurses forgetting she was a resident and not an employee.
Rain or shine, one of her favorite places to be was at church.
She was not blessed in this life with children but she was blessed with over 30 nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her father, Ernest Reid of York, her siblings, Sharon Christian-Gunderson (Joe) of Sun Prairie, WI, Nichola Samuels, Errol Reid, and Brandon Andrews all of York, Valbert Reid of Kingston Jamaica, and Colleen Shand of New York; her best friend of more than 20 years, Candy Bright of York, Letitia Rawlings and Princell Andrews who were like siblings to Marcia, and her husband, Jerry Holmes. She was preceded in death by her mother, Enid Lee.
Marica was full of life, loved life, always smiling (unless you crossed her), selfless, dependable, strong, hard working, and served and loved all of God's children.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Full Gospel Baptist Church, 465 S. Pine Street, York, PA 17403. Burial will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Saturday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Broad Mountain Health Center, Hospice Compassus, especially Rochelle, and President Murray of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints of Pottsville, PA for the loving kindness and excellent care and service they provided for Marcia.
As Winnie the Pooh said "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." Marcia, it's hard to say goodbye. You WILL be missed but NEVER forgotten. May you rest your weary mind and body until we meet again.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019