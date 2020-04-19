|
|
Marcia DeShields
York - Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Marcia DeShields answered a call from Jesus and went home to glory. Born February 13, 1953, in York, Pennsylvania to the late Bernard Johnson and Geraldine DeShields. Marcia attended Kennard-Dale Elementary and High School in Fawn Grove, PA before entering William Penn Senior High. Marcia worked for Fincor and Harley Davidson as a spot welder prior to her illness. Marcia was an avid Bingo and card player. She loved shopping for herself and the community. People loved having her in their presence and their life because she was caring, loving and she loved to make people laugh. The love she had for people no matter who you were, she enjoyed helping others all the time. Marcia had such a courageous battle of life and it was so well fought to the very end of life. She leaves to forever miss her presence and her love two daughters, Sakia, Sepia Deshields of York; four grandchildren, Paris, D'Andre, Trevan, Jakaii Carter; five great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored so much; 2nd mother, Dorothy Johnson; brothers and sisters, Vin (Ally), Anita, Ed (Lillian), Barry (Jenn), Tom (Lori), Babe Ruth (Bounce) and Linda (Stan); two Godchildren, Richard Cartagena, Jr. of Boston, MA and Shabreem Johnson of Baltimore, MD; many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services were held Monday, April 20, 2020, at New Covenant Community Church 116 S. West St York Pa. Interment Fawn AME Church Cemetery New Park, Pa. Arrangements by Estep Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020