Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia DeShields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia DeShields

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia DeShields Obituary
Marcia DeShields

York - Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Marcia DeShields answered a call from Jesus and went home to glory. Born February 13, 1953, in York, Pennsylvania to the late Bernard Johnson and Geraldine DeShields. Marcia attended Kennard-Dale Elementary and High School in Fawn Grove, PA before entering William Penn Senior High. Marcia worked for Fincor and Harley Davidson as a spot welder prior to her illness. Marcia was an avid Bingo and card player. She loved shopping for herself and the community. People loved having her in their presence and their life because she was caring, loving and she loved to make people laugh. The love she had for people no matter who you were, she enjoyed helping others all the time. Marcia had such a courageous battle of life and it was so well fought to the very end of life. She leaves to forever miss her presence and her love two daughters, Sakia, Sepia Deshields of York; four grandchildren, Paris, D'Andre, Trevan, Jakaii Carter; five great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored so much; 2nd mother, Dorothy Johnson; brothers and sisters, Vin (Ally), Anita, Ed (Lillian), Barry (Jenn), Tom (Lori), Babe Ruth (Bounce) and Linda (Stan); two Godchildren, Richard Cartagena, Jr. of Boston, MA and Shabreem Johnson of Baltimore, MD; many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services were held Monday, April 20, 2020, at New Covenant Community Church 116 S. West St York Pa. Interment Fawn AME Church Cemetery New Park, Pa. Arrangements by Estep Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -