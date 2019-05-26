|
Marcia E. Amspacher
Shrewsbury - Marcia E. (Itzoe) Amspacher, 78, Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family May 22, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Calvin L. "Fritz" Amspacher.
Funeral services will be 12 noon on Wednesday, May 29, at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock, with Rev. Jonathan P. Sawicki, V.F. officiating. Burial will follow in Giesey Memorial Cemetery, Shrewsbury. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the service immediately following viewing at noon at the funeral home. The family requests that you dress casual.
Marcia was born on April 11, 1941 at the York Hospital and was a daughter of the late Raymond H. and Rosena A. (Bisker) Itzoe.
She graduated from York Catholic High School in 1959 and retired as a production worker with Penn-Mar, where she worked for 9 years and prior to that she was a delivery person and salesclerk for Flowers by Jane in Shrewsbury.
Marcia enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, word searches, sudoku, cooking, canning, and spending time with her family.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom, the auxiliaries of the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post #403. Glen Rock, and the New Freedom VFW Post #7012.
She leaves, four children, Calvin "Lee" Amspacher Jr. (companion Vickie Brenner) of Felton, Janice M. "Jan" Echevarria (Marcos) of Red Lion, Tonya M. Matthews (Jeffrey) of Felton and Dawn R. Amspacher of York; 11 grandchildren, Kristen Shaver, Briana Frost, Cecilie Amspacher, Krystina Adams, Hollie Jo Urey, Zaenna McNamara, Zachary Echevarria, Sarah Dell, Grayce Amspacher, Isabella Dell, Cody Amspacher; four great-grandchildren, Ethan Frost, Alex Frost, Allie Jo Duke and Piper Urey ; a sister, Mary Ann Boone (Bill) of York, two brothers, Frank Itzoe (Cathy) of New Freedom and Samuel Itzoe (Donna) of Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by a sister Julianna Somerville, a brother Charles Itzoe and a foster sister, Marie Deveney,
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Pappus House, 253 Cherry St, York, PA 17402 or at pappushouse.org
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 26, 2019