Marcia L. Nace
NEWBERRYTOWN - Marcia L. Nace, 73, entered into rest at 11:08 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.
Born July 29, 1946 in York, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. and Betty C. (Criswell) Einsig, Sr.
Marcia was a homemaker and a member of Valley Grange #1360 in Lewisberry.
She is survived by two sons, Richard F. "Scooter" Nace and girlfriend, Lynsay Stambaugh of York and Brondell S. "Bumper" Nace and wife, Kimberly B. of York Haven; a daughter, Bobbie Lucas of York; seven grandchildren; a sister, Darcy L. Queitzsch of Windsor; a brother, Sterling Rinehart; three nieces, Stefanie Smith, Tony Crider and Lisa Einsig; and two nephews, Shon Einsig and David Einsig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. "Butch" Einsig, Jr. and a nephew, Jay Einsig.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marcia's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Dover Union Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Larry Avignone, pastor of Greater Grace Church of York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020