Mardella Louise (Kochenour) Bolton
York, PA - Mardella Louise "Marty" (Kochenour) Bolton, was born on August 6, 1929 in York, PA. She died at her home at Country Meadows of Leader Heights on March 18, 2019. The sole surviving child of the late Hazel Henrietta (Shaffer) Kochenour and Charles Amos Kochenour. Mardella was born and lived her whole life in York, PA. She had homes in York, Hellam, Longstown Village and Country Meadows of Leader Heights.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Drawbaugh Bolton, who died in 2003, and a daughter Teresa Bolton, who died in 1972. Marty is survived by a daughter, Parletta Bolton Davis and her husband Wayne Alan Davis of Lovely, Bedford County, PA, a son, Grant Drawbaugh Bolton and his wife Lisa Harvey Bolton of Windsor, PA. Her grandchildren are Amanda Davis, Megan Davis Engelhardt and her husband Lucas, Jon Davis and Zach Bolton and his wife Melissa Turley Davis. Her great grandchildren are Isaac Engelhardt, Alan Engelhardt, Owen Engelhardt and Evelyn Engelhardt.
Mardella was a member of the former 2nd EUB Church in York, PA and then became a member of Trinity U.C.C. in Hellam, PA. She was formerly employed by the York Corporation and Eastern York Schools.
In retirement, Mardella travelled in many parts of the US and Canada with Charles. Later, she travelled with her buddy, Gladys Eby, often relying on Grant to take them to a bus early in the morning. Marty volunteered at Kreutz Creek Library and Memorial Hospital. She particularly enjoyed York High Class of '46 reunions. Mardella loved music of all types and spent her free time as a member of the Trinity UCC Choir, Meistersingers, Harmanaires, and singing duets wherever invited with Sister Lovie (Lovella Kochenour McCreary). Mardella was the choir director of youth and children's choirs at Trinity U.C.C. as well.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Kreutz Creek Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Country Meadows of Leader Heights, 2760 Pine Grove Road, York, PA, followed by lunch and fellowship at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or at .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019