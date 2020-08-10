Mardella Louise (Fries) Brenneman
Mount Wolf - Mardella Louise (Fries) Brenneman, 83, of Mount Wolf, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in York. She was the wife of the late Carl E. Brenneman who died on November 1, 2009.
Mardella was born March 31, 1937 in York and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Ort) Fries.
She graduated in 1955 from Manchester High School and owned and operated Cakes by Mardella from 1962 until 2006. She was a member of Eastside Assembly of God Church, White Rose Cake Club, International Cake Exploration Societe' and the Daughters of the American Revolution and volunteered at the York County History Center. Family was a very important part of Mardella's life. She enjoyed genealogy, puzzling and Bible study groups.
Mardella is survived by her sons, Kenneth Brenneman and his wife Lorna of York, David Brenneman and his wife Ellen Hope of Midway, Utah and Michael Brenneman of York; 4 grandchildren, Drew Brenneman, Kyle Brenneman, Sara Lefever and her husband Ryan, Caitlin Kohr and her husband Zach, and her great grandson, Max Kohr.
Her graveside service will begin at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Manchester Union Cemetery in Manchester. Officiating at the service will be her pastor, Reverend Donald Belch from Eastside Assembly of God Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to York County History Center, 250 East Market Street, York, PA. 17403 or to the Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 998 South Russell Street, York, PA. 17402.
