Mardella (McCleary) Shepperd
Glen Rock/Quarryville - Mardella (McCleary) Shepperd, 94, of the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community (QPRC), Quarryville, PA, formerly of Glen Rock, PA, died Monday November 23, 2020 at QPRC. She was the wife of Paul W. "Bud" Shepperd, Jr. with whom she celebrated her 73rd wedding anniversary on August 30th of this year.
Mardella was born on December 24, 1925, in Shrewsbury, PA, to the late Milton E. and Myrtle A. (Glatfelter) McCleary.
She graduated from New Freedom High School and studied music at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore.
She taught voice in her home to many students over the years and was a cafeteria employee in the Southern York County School District.
Mardella was a well-known professional soloist in the area, having sung at churches in York including Union Lutheran, First Presbyterian, and Heidelberg. She also sang with many choirs in the York area, including the Chorus of the York Symphony.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, where she sang on the choir and conducted the children's choir for many years. She was a member of the Matinee Music Club of York, the Women's Club of Glen Rock and the Glen Rock Garden Club. She loved poetry, cooking, gardening, and flower arranging, for which she won many awards in local flower shows.
Besides her husband, she leaves a son, Paul W. "Skip" Shepperd III and his wife Suk Hing Jen, of Newark, DE; a daughter, Denise A. "Dee" Shepperd and her companion Mark Makowiecki of Wilmington, DE and Christiana, PA; three grandsons, Paul W. Shepperd IV, Patrick and Andrew Delaney and a great grandson, Jack Pryor Shepperd. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Millard, Stewart, and Bernard, McCleary.
Following cremation, a graveside celebration of her life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hanover Street, Glen Rock, with Rev. Douglas DeStephano, officiating. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 49 Hanover Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327.
