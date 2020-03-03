|
Margaret A. Crist
Manchester Twp. - Margaret A. Crist, age 84, of Manchester Township, York, died at 6:30 AM Monday, March 2, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Jay K. Crist.
Born September 15, 1935 in York a daughter of the late J. Foster and M. Arietta (Gemmill) Stambach, she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Millersville State Teachers College. She taught second grade at Ore Valley, Elmwood, Heistand and East York Elementary schools, was a member of York First Church of the Brethren where she served as Deacon, subbed as organist, served on various Boards & Committees, served on the Church of the Brethren Board of Directors of Southern, Pa., served as President of The Brethren Home Auxiliary for many years, received the PANPHA 2001 Volunteer of the Year Award, oversaw The Brethren Home Almost New Shoppe several years, started the Brethren Home Annual Used Book Sale and assisted her husband with the Church Bus trips for twenty-two years.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Mrs. Crist is survived by two daughters, Kathy A. Kovacs, of Red Lion, and Donna L. Sharp, and her husband Robert, of Mount Wolf; and one son, Robert M. Crist, and his wife Michelle, of York; four grandchildren, Sarah Hamill, and her husband Patrick, Michael Kovacs, and his wife Danielle, Robert Sharp, II, and Joshua Kovacs; a sister, Wilma Garland, of Litiz, a brother, G. Eugene Stambach, of New Oxford; and She was also preceded in death by a son, Greg A. Crist.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 22, 2020, at York First Church of the Brethren, 2710 Kingston Road, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Joel Gibbel and nephew, Pastor Johnny Crist of Atlanta, Ga, officiating. Visitation will be held before the Memorial Service from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Private burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Cross Keys Village-The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350; or to York First Church of the Brethren, 2710 Kingston Road, York PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020