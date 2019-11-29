|
Margaret Anne Valentine Berry
Margaret Anne Valentine Berry, 90, known to her family and friends as Margy, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
A longtime resident of Roanoke, Va., she was born at home in Lewistown, Pa., the youngest daughter of the late William Russell and Florence Powell Valentine. In addition to her parents, her brother, William, and sister, Janet, preceded Margy in death.
Margy, with a BA in Sociology from Dickinson College and an MSW from Virginia Commonwealth University, devoted her life to helping others. She and her husband were among the first medical missionaries to serve in Kathmandu, Nepal, from 1962 to1967.
Margy served as a hostess to tourists and foreign dignitaries including the first American Everest Expedition Team and taught English as a second language to Nepali children who were hospital patients. Upon returning stateside she was active in and served as President of her children's Parent Teacher Associations; Membership Chairman and subsequent President of the Roanoke Academy of Medicine Women's Auxiliary; and provided social work services at Catholic Charities.
Margy was an active member of South Roanoke United Methodist Church, sharing her faith through teaching and volunteering. She contributed ideas and articles to the first Alternative Christmas Catalogue, a resource for focusing on the true meaning of the holiday in less materialistic ways.
Margy is survived by her beloved husband, Robert E. Berry, MD; her children and their spouses, Jan (Mark), Robert (Diane), and Russell (April); her grandchildren, Zachary (Kristina), Katy RoseAnne (Michael), Robert Aaron (Alice), Nicholas, Evan, Bonaire (Samuel) and Wren; and her first great-grandchild, Miles Robert. She also leaves other family members and loyal friends who will miss her dearly.
A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Margy's memory to your local NPR station or go to www.npr.org/support/.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019