Margaret D. Ross
York - Margaret D. (Dreisbach) Ross peacefully passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Margaret was born in Harrisburg on June 25, 1928 and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Ross, to whom she was married for 52 years; her sister, Ann Witta and her brother, Richard Dreisbach. Her older brother, Carl Dreisbach, Jr. lives in Elizabethtown, PA. Margaret is survived by her sons, Robert E. Ross, II and his wife, Lorraine of Sparks, MD, Rodney C. Ross and his wife, Deborah of Felton, PA and her daughter, Roxanne C. Harman and her husband, Mark of York; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Margaret graduated from York High School in 1946 and retired from Memorial Hospital in 1993. She was a member of Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Margaret will be laid to rest after a private family service.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019