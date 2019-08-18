|
|
Margaret E. "Peg" Beck
York - Margaret E. "Peg" Beck, 81, entered into rest at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late William "Popeye" Beck, Jr. who died December 15, 2018. They were married 60 years.
Born January 4, 1938 in York, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Anna (Racer) Miller.
Peg retired from New York Wire where she was an inspector following over 25 years of service.
She was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing. Peg also loved losing money at the casinos with her husband and playing cards at home. She was a fan of NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr.
Peg is survived by four children, Billie McKenzie and husband, Bradley, Brian Beck and wife, Donna and Kathy Keefer and companion, Barry Smith, all of Dover and Terry Bender and wife, Louise of Manchester; seven grandchildren, including her caregiver, Candi Keefer; ten great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; three sisters, Jeannie Wilkinson of York, Linda Leeper of Stonybrook and Carol Lentz of Dillsburg; and two brothers, Larry Miller of Saginaw and Nate Miller of Dallastown. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Kay Miller, Donna Keller and Judy Koehne and a brother, Marvin Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time to celebrate Peg's life from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at West York Church of the Brethren, 5101 Darlington Rd., York. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family. Memorial contributions may be made Vision Corps, 1380 Spahn Ave., York, PA 17403. www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019