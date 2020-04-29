|
Margaret E. Carr
York - Margaret E. Carr, 87, beloved and respected mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away in her home on April 28, 2020. She was born on December 24, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Agnes Hagarman. She was a long-time realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Homesale Realty.
She enjoyed her professional career and derived special joy in aiding first-time home buyers, and loved to travel, cruise, and bee-lined to set up a stand at any yard sale she discovered. But Margaret's life was devoted to her family and her faith. It was her dream to raise a large family and that dream was realized over and over. While she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Carr, and her son, Joseph, she is survived by seven children and their spouses: Scott and Mary Beth Carr; Steven Carr; Cynthia and Robert Beatty; Bryan and Barbara Carr; Christina and Thomas Wuyscik; Theresa Carr; and Mark and Christy Carr. She is also survived by her special friend and daughter-in-law, Ann Carr; her brother Jack Hagarman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Muffy, as she was dubbed by some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, is also survived by her sixteen grandchildren: Scott Carr, Jr., Andrew Carr, Amanda Carr, Rachel Carr, Michael Carr, Stephanie Carr Johnson, Leah Beatty Meo, Robert Beatty, Jr, Jenna Beatty, Benjamin Carr, Brett Carr, Bryce Carr, Zachary Stehle, Lauren Stehle, Maxwell Carr, and Marley Carr. She was thrilled and delighted to have lived long enough to welcome into the world her five great grandchildren: Isabelle and Brielle Johnson, Geo Trala, Bentley Carr, and Lennon Meo. She marveled at all of their feats, both great and small, and often commented that she had never seen a child perform such an act.
She was a devout member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dallastown, and attended Mass daily. Margie was an Extraordinary Minister for Communion. She was extremely active in parish affairs and served on virtually every church committee at one time or another, including the Parish Council, Finance Committee, RCIA, Marriage Encounter, Prayer Group, and St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was also quite active with the Women of St. Joseph. Margie had a special affection for those who were less fortunate and went out of her way to make those people feel welcomed and loved.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A celebration of life will be scheduled when circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dallastown, PA or York Catholic High School, and/or a pledge to live one's life as she lived hers...to love one another and to care for one's fellow man.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020