Margaret E. Haney
Margaret E. Haney

York - Margaret E. Haney, 85, entered into rest at 2:16 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Country Meadows of York - West. She was the wife of the late Donald M. Haney.

Born April 13, 1935 in Philadelphia, Margaret was a daughter of the late James and Alice (Holiday) Kelly.

She was a homemaker.

Margaret is survived by four children, Dawn Williams of New Jersey, James S. Haney of Dover, Karen A. Sheffer and husband, David A. of Dover and John E. Haney of York; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, William Kelly of Warminster; and a sister, Joan Schnable of The Villages, FL. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Alice.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
