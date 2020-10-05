Margaret E. Stetler
YORK - Margaret E. (Myers) Stetler, 92, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Providence Place, Dover, PA. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Stetler.
Mrs. Stetler was born in Shirleysburg, PA on June 29, 1928, daughter of the late Horace and Mary (Nelson) Myers.
She was a former RN at Lewistown Hospital and for 34 years at York Hospital.
Margaret enjoyed travelling with her husband, loved music especially organ music, collector of musical instruments, baking, gardening and made numerous gifts through her sewing and knitting. She was instrumental in starting birthing classes at York Hospital, major fundraiser for March of Dimes and the Red Cross. She won blue ribbons at the York Fair for her lime pickles.
She was a member of Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Assoc., Daughters of the American Revolution, Eastern Star, and a longtime member of the Lowery Music Club.
Survivors include three children, Daryl R. Stetler and his wife, Kandi of Wellsville, PA, Van R. Stetler and his wife, Celia of Summerville, SC, and Diana R.S. Meckley and her husband, Lew of Lakewood, NY; a granddaughter, Laura E.S. Smith; one great grandson, Luke W. Smith; a sister, Louise Fultz of Hallam, PA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Myers.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh), PA 17408. Officiating will be Pastor Tom Vietti. There will be a viewing from 9:30-10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Germany Valley Cemetery, Shirleysburg, PA.
At the family's request, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to a charity of your choice
.