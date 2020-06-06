Margaret L. Feeser
1932 - 2020
Margaret L. Feeser

York - Margaret L. "Peg" Feeser, age 88, of York, formerly of Millsboro, Delaware, died at 5:00 AM Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law. She was the wife of the late Edward Feeser.

Born April 20, 1932 in York, she was a daughter of the late Earl E. and Helen I. (Wagner) Keech, and step daughter of the late Julia S. (Hawk) Keech. She was retired from Central York School District, where she had worked in the Cafeteria, and prior to that had worked as a waitress for many years. She had lived in the Long Neck area of Millsboro for more than 20 years and when living there had been a member of Long Neck United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Feeser is survived by two daughters, Sherrie L. Wolfgang, and her husband Eric, of York, and Debra A. Farnsworth, of Hanover; a son, Ricky L. Ray, and his wife Joni, of Spring Grove; 11 grandchildren; a number of great grandchildren; and two sisters, Mildred E. Stough, of Ephrata, and Connie L. Aldinger, of Mount Wolf. She was also preceded in death by a great grandson, Thomas Snyder; a son-in-law, Ron Farnsworth; a sister, Gloria Knaub; and three brothers, The Rev. Roger Keech, Kenneth Keech, and Donald Keech.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of York, 50 East King Street, York PA 17401.

Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
