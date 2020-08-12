Margaret L MartinDover - Margaret L. (Wildasin) Martin, 94, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home. She was the wife of the late Richard T. "Pepper" Martin.Mrs. Martin was born in Spring Grove, January 7, 1926, daughter of the late Wilfert and Viola (Folcomer) Wildasin.Margaret was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lutheran Home Ladies Auxiliary, Spring Grove Historical Society and Dover Historical Society.Survivors include two children, Sandra L. Shellenberger and Thomas E. Martin; two grandchildren, Melinda Fritz and Michael Martin, Jr.; three great grandchildren, Laken Payne, Lexus Yinger and Dylan Martin; one great-great granddaughter, Audrey Payne; several step grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Martin and three siblings, Helen Bechtel, Phyllis Martin and Philip Wildasin.All services will be private at the convenience of the family.The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 W. Springettsbury Ave., York, PA 17403.