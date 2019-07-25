|
|
Margaret Liggitt Linebaugh
Grand Haven - 1921-2019
Margaret L. Linebaugh, age 98, of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born on April 23, 1921, in York, Pennsylvania, to Walter B. and S. Myrtle (Kissinger) Liggitt. She graduated from William Penn High School in 1938 and Southern Seminary College for Women with an Associate's Degree in Merchandising in 1941, and worked at Charles H. Bear Department Store in York. Margaret's co-worker Rena Livingston introduced her to her future husband Philip L. Linebaugh, Rena's cousin. On December 10, 1943, Margaret and Phil were married at the First Presbyterian Church in York and moved to Detroit in 1945, after Phil returned from serving in World War II. The couple raised their four children in Detroit and retired to Grand Haven, Michigan in 1977. Phil preceded her in death on April 10, 1999.
Margaret was a lifelong Presbyterian and was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven for over four decades, serving as a deacon. She was also an active member of the Grand Haven Woman's Club and a devoted volunteer/docent at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum. Her interests included gardening, reading, history, art, birds, bridge and travel. She and her entire family greatly enjoyed time together in Grand Haven.
She is survived by four children: Michael (Catherine) Linebaugh of Spring Lake, Stephen (David Carbeno) Linebaugh of Lake Worth, Florida, Donald (Suzanne) Linebaugh of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, and Richard (Abdul Rahman) Linebaugh of South Orange, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Kurt (Danielle), Lydia, and Claire Linebaugh, and Sarah (Mark) Pearson; and four great-grandchildren, Don, Ben, and Emme Mattes, and Ellie Linebaugh. Margaret is also survived by her sister Louise Liggitt Young, brother-in-law Edward Young and sister-in-law, Marjorie Linebaugh, as well as many nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her brother Robert Liggitt.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven with Rev. Troy Hauser Brydon officiating. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorials in Margaret's name may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or Grand Haven Woman's Club. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com. Services are entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 25, 2019