Margaret "Marge" M. Kruika, of Lancaster passed away Palm Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at Juniper Village Mount Joy.

Born in Mahanoy City, PA she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Alansky) Harris. She was the loving wife of Michael "Mike" Kruika with whom she shared over 58 years of marriage before his passing in April 2016.

Marge was a retiree of RCA/Burle Industries and a lifelong member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Lancaster.

She is survived by her two daughters, Christine wife of Mark Gimber of Lancaster and Margo wife of John D'Ercole of Red Lion, PA. Also surviving are four grandsons, Mark, Stephen, Gregory Gimber, Michael D'Ercole and one great-grandson, Mark III, who were the sunshine of her life.

Interment will be private in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marge's memory may be made to the Lancaster Chapter, 706 Rothsville Rd, Suite 8504, Lititz, PA 17543 or the , 4250 Crums Mill Rd, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

717-560-5100
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
