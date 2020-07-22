Margaret O. SpanglerDavenport, Iowa - Margaret O. Spangler, 96, of Davenport, IA died on July 11, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport, IA following injuries from a fall.She was born July 30, 1923 in York, PA to the late Carl F. and Florence J. Obermaier. She graduated from York's William Penn High School in 1941, and then graduated from Duke University in 1945 with a degree in Economics. She married the Rev. John R. Spangler, Sr. on April 12, 1947 in York, PA and was married to him until his death on November 9, 2002.Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Carl F. Obermaier Jr. Surviving are two daughters, Mary C. (Thomas) Shelton of Bettendorf, IA, and Anne E. (Kenneth) Dunaway of Granger, IN, and a son, the Rev. John R. Spangler, Jr. (Maria Erling) of Gettysburg, PA; six grandchildren: Nathan (Angie) Shelton, Amanda (Grant) Davisson, Stephen (Stephanie) Dunaway, Brent (Nicole) Dunaway, Marta Spangler, and Johanna (Tyler) Maland; and six great-grandchildren: Clayton Shelton, Chase and Reid Dunaway, Hudson, Graham and Ellery Dunaway.Immediately after college, Margaret worked at General Electric Corporation in York, PA until her marriage to Pastor Spangler. She actively supported her husband throughout his ministries in Minneapolis, MN, Whitestown, IN, Indianapolis, IN, Rockford, IL, and Matteson, IL. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pleasant Valley, IA, where she was involved in mission work and Local and World Hunger.Margaret loved flowers and entered rose competitions as a member of The American Rose Society. She frequently expressed a competitive spirit playing tennis, croquet, Scrabble, cards, Dominoes, and word games. Margaret always appeared perfectly coiffured and elegant in her roles as pastor's wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a gracious hostess who particularly enjoyed the gatherings with retired pastors and spouses. Her beautiful penmanship continued with many personal letters written to friends and family all over the USA where she had traveled to all but two states during her life.There will be no visitation due to the Covid-19 virus. The Rev. Dr. Michael L. Cooper-White will officiate at a graveside service at Shiloh Cemetery in Shiloh, PA. at 10am Saturday August 1, 2020. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions for Margaret may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 18137 Criswell Street, P. O. Box 23, Pleasant Valley, IA 52767 or ELCA World Hunger, P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116-8009.