Margaret R. Ensminger
RED LION - Margaret R. "Peg" (Billett) Ensminger, 88, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her residence in York Township. She was the wife of Gerald H. Ensminger to whom she was married for 69 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 205 W. Main Street, Dallastown. Officiating the service will her pastor, the Rev. Dr. Christopher Rodkey. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born November 3, 1930 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Walter N. and Ruth (Eppley) Billett. She was a 1949 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School.
She was a talented seamstress who started her career with JC Penny working in their alteration department. After several years of employment at JC Penny, she decided to start her own alteration business, which she ran from her home.
An avid golfer, who also enjoyed bowling, she was part of several York area leagues. She was a long time member of the former Red Lion Country Club and loved traveling the east coast playing golf with her husband, especially in Florida, where they had a home for 17yrs. Peg liked dancing, big band music and loved to sing. She was also a long time member of both St. Paul's United Church of Christ-Dallastown and their church choir and a 50 plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star—Red Lion Chapter.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ensminger is also survived by a son, Thomas M. Ensminger and wife, Melissa of Red Lion; a daughter, Susan E. Keeney of Lancaster; a grandson, Matthew T. Ensminger and wife, Jessica of York; one sister, Doris Kahn of Olympia, Wash and nieces and nephews William and Michael Kahn and Victoria Wenger and Cynthia Pindar. She was preceded in death by a sister Janet Miller.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Building Fund, 205 W. Main Street, Dallastown, Pa 17313.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019