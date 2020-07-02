1/1
Margaret Schuhly
YORK - Margaret V. "Peggy" (Burgess) Schuhly, 88, formerly of Bel Air, MD, passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Country Meadows - Leader Heights. Peggy was the wife of the late Frederick K. Schuhly Sr., to whom she was married for 51 years upon his passing in 2011.

A graveside service for Peggy is scheduled for 1PM on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD 21075. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 35 Gotham Place Red Lion, PA is in charge of the arrangements.

Born in Washington D.C. on July 28, 1931, Mrs. Schuhly was the daughter of the late Nolan G. and Josephine (Merando) Burgess-Kullberg. Peggy was a member of the Church of Christ in both Darlington, MD & York. She was a bookkeeper for several companies including National Tire & Glass but was best known by her family as a loving homemaker. Peggy loved to sew as she was associated with the Harford County Homemakers and the Quilters Guild of both Bel Air & York. Peggy and her husband loved playing bingo as well as singing in the 'Harmoniers' Choir at Longstown Village. Mrs. Schuhly was a Den Mother in the Cub Scouts when they lived in Bel Air.

Peggy is survived by her son; Frederick K. Schuhly, Jr. and his wife Marete of Stewartstown, PA; daughter Deborah M. Wojcik and her husband Thomas of Baldwin, MD; three grandchildren, Noelle R. Hiltner and her husband Dwayne of Finksburg, MD, Jacob F. Schuhly of Windsor, Tyler J. Schuhly of Stewartstown; two great-grandchildren; Sloane Hiltner and Carston Hiltner. Peggy was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Burgess.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Country Meadows - Leader Heights and Life Song Hospice for the care Mrs. Schuhly received.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lifesong Hospice, 3880 Tecport Dr., Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17111 or to Country Meadows - Leader Heights, 2760 Pine Grove Rd, York, PA 17403.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Meadowridge Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
