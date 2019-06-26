|
Margaret Severa (Meyers) Hoffman
York - Margaret Severa (Meyers) Hoffman, age 97 of York, died peacefully, Monday, June 24, 2019 at The Haven at Springwood. Born in Windsor on February 24, 1922, she was the daughter of the late John Bartholomew and Sara Mary (Jones) Meyers. Margaret was the loving wife of the late Charles Curtis Hoffman, who died February 27, 2012.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. She was an avid self-taught golfer. Margaret was a member of the Grandview Ladies 18 Holers and was the Grandview ladies golf champion in 1979 and 1980. She was a member of Locust Grove United Church of Christ and the AARP. Margaret was a local artist and received many award ribbons for her pictures. In her earlier years, she was a Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed outdoor hikes, bowling, and working in her garden.
Margaret is survived by her daughters Rebecca C. Simmons, and her husband Robert of York, Karen E. Jacoby, and her husband Rodney of York, her grandchildren Jennifer Morrison, Keith Simmons, Chad Jacoby, and his wife Kristina, Kelly Harris, and her husband Jeremy, her great-grandchildren Derrick Morrison, Kyle Morrison, Ashley Jacoby, Alexander Harris, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Charles Kenneth Meyers and John Meyers.
A funeral service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 28, 2019 from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York with Rev. Susan Oelrich officiating. Interment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road, York, PA 17402.
Margaret's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and nurses of Homeland Hospice and The Haven at Springwood for the loving care shown to Margaret and her family at her journey's end.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 26, 2019