Margaret Smyser
YORK - Margaret (Shue) Smyser, 93, of York, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Manor Care Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Jacob Smyser who died in 1997.
Mrs. Smyser was born September 4, 1927 in York and was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Sipe) Shue.
She was employed by New York Wire Cloth in York and also owned and operated a Dairy Farm with her husband.
Mrs. Smyser was cared for later in life by her nephew Thomas Brothers and his wife Linda of Manchester; her niece Constance Meiler of York and her nephew, William Shue of Mount Wolf. Mrs. Smyser is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Edna Brothers, Dorothy Schwartz, Amy Mann, Laura Heidlebaugh and Marie Wallace and her brothers, Charles Shue and George Shue.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Smyser will begin at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mount Zion Cemetery in Springettsbury Township, York. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Brian McClinton from Mount Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
