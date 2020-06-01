Margaret V. Sciortino



York -



Margaret V. Sciortino, 58, entered into rest Friday May 29, 2020 at Autumn House East.



A private service will be held at St. Joseph Church. Entombment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.



Miss Sciortino was born October 13, 1961 in York, a daughter of the late Rosario P. and Mary P. (Renda) Sciortino. She was a member of St. Joseph Church and was a graduate of Red Lion Senior High School.



Margaret is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving extended family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Margaret Moul Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store