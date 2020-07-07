Margie N. TopperWest Manchester Twp. - Margie N. Topper, age 90, entered into eternity based on God's promise, John 3:16, on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Country Meadows of York-West.Born November 23, 1929, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Claude P. and Anna J. (Huggins) Bankert.Margie was the loving wife of the late Robert C. Topper, with whom she celebrated 47 years of marriage.She is survived by her children, Jeffrey K. Topper and his wife, Judith, of Hanover, Karen L. Firestone and her husband, Denny, of York; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Irene Burns, Romaine Orris, Herman Bankert, Clare Bankert, Elsie Allison, Goldie Winter, Meriam Werner and Claude Bankert, as well as a grandson, Matthew Firestone.Margie was a long time member of Calvary Bible Church of Hanover.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with The Rev. Daniel W. Dellosso, Jr., officiating. Margie will laid to rest in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Avenue, Hanover PA 17331.