Margie Smith
York - Margie E. (Pomraning) Smith, 94 of York passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Rest Haven York. She was the beloved wife of 70 years to the late Paul L. Smith, who passed away on July 8, 2016.
Born September 28, 1926 in Felton, she was a daughter of the late Harry M. and Florence (Mitzel) Pomraning.
Margie is fondly remembered as a devoted grandmother and longtime member of Salem United Church of Christ in Jacobus. She enjoyed walking in local parks, golfing and traveling, especially to her home in Ocean City, MD. She was also an avid fan of crossword puzzles and professional tennis.
Mrs. Smith is survived by 4 children: Douglas P. Smith and his wife, Bonnie of York, Steven T. Smith and his companion, Maggie Chia of Philadelphia, Brenton P. Smith and his wife, Lynda of York and Paula S. Keller and her husband, Brian of Strasburg, as well as 4 grandchildren: Bret D. Smith and his wife, Saphire of Red Lion, Troy D. Smith and his wife, Lora of York, Hannah L. Keller of Strasburg and Paul C. Keller of Strasburg.
In addition to her husband and parents, Margie was preceded in death by 1 sister, Evelyn Grove and 4 brothers: Elmer, Mervin, Arno and George Pomraning.
A funeral service to celebrate Margie's life will be held in private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Paul Smith Library, 80 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury, PA 17361.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
.