Marguerite E. Bacon
1918 - 2020
Marguerite E. Bacon

Dover - Marguerite E. (Topper) Bacon, 101, entered into rest on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Colonial Manor. She was the wife of the late Floyd R. Bacon.

She was born November 1, 1918 in York. The daughter of the late Walter Topper, Sr. and Sadie (Yohe) Richards.

Marguerite worked as a packer for Stauffer Biscuit Co. for over 40 years. She was a member of the Owl Social Club, Eagles Social Club, life member of the York Moose.

A viewing will be 10-11 am Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York, PA 17404 with a service to follow at 11 am. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Following the burial a gathering will be held at Hoss's on White St. in West York.

She is survived by a daughter Diane E. Pearson and husband Samuel E. Pearson, Jr. of Dover, four grandchildren: Cindy A. Dietz, Samuel E. Pearson lll, Crystal A. Smith, Alan S. Pearson, five great grandchildren: Mark E. Stevens,Jr., Adam M. Stevens, Bradley R. Smith, Jr. Bryce A. Smith, Brayden P. Smith, five great great grandchildren: Mark E. Stevens lll, Zabriel M. Stevens, Justin M. Stevens, Brinsley E. Smith, Braeleigh R. Smith; nieces and nephews.

Marguerite was the last living child of four children to her parents.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
18
Service
11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
