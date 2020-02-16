|
Marguerite Kornbau
York - Marguerite A. "Peggy" Kornbau, 83 of York passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth B. Kornbau.
Born on January 23, 1937 in York, she was a daughter of the late Charles S. and Tillie E. (McAbee) Foust.
Marguerite was a faithful member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Dallastown where she sang in the choir and served as a certified lay leader and a member of the United Methodist Women. She also served for 24 years as a tax collector for the Dallastown Borough.
Marguerite is survived by her 2 daughters, Kathy M. Kornbau of York and Elizabeth A. Kornbau (Jeffrey) of York.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sons, Bradley and Keith; 1 grandson, Zeke, as well as 3 sisters and 1 brother.
A funeral service to celebrate Marguerite's life will be held on Friday, February 21st at 11am at Bethlehem United Methodist Church; 109 E. Main St.; Dallastown, PA 17313 with Rev. Roger Mentzer officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Friday from 10am until the start of the service at the church.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to PA Breast Cancer Coalition; 2397 Quentin Road, Suite B | Lebanon, PA 17042 (online at pabreastcancer.org) , or to Bethlehem United Methodist Church at the above address.
Services are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallastown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020