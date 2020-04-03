|
Mari Gladfelter
York - Mari (Mary) Louise Gladfelter, who was 72 years old was called Heavenly home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born June 29, 1947, in Fawn Grove PA, she was the daughter to the late Wesley Jiles and Ester A Akins.To cherish her memory, she leaves behind, her partner Al Riccio. Mari's two children: daughter Trina Lewis (Ralph Husband) and son James Pearson Jr; siblings: Joyce Ryan, James Rice, Jeff Rice, Ellen Rosado, Angie Bradley, and Michael Jackson. Due to the pandemic, Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found at Gladfelterfhinc.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020