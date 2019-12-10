|
Maria C. Branis
York - Maria C. Branis, 91, of York, died on December 9, 2019 at Rest Haven - York. Born in Arahova, Greece on March 9, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Michalis and Ekaterini Karasimas.
Maria emigrated to the United States in 1974. She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox York. Her love was her family and took pride in helping raise her grandchildren. She loved gardening and cooking.
She is survived by three daughters, Ekaterini Vainas and her husband, Vasilios of York, Angie Barakos and her husband, Nick of York and Olga Euaggelopoulou and her husband, Nimitri of Greece; seven grandchildren Apostolos "Toli" Vainas and his wife, Tina, George Barakos and his wife, Eleni, Christopher Barakos, and Vasiliki, Fotoula, Maria and Christina Euaggelopoulou; and ten great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York with Father Andrew N. Tsikitas officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019