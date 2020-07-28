Maria H. Serrano
York - Maria H. Serrano, 68, of York, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Manor Care North. She was the wife of the late Marcelino Serrano.
She was born January 12, 1952 in Villalba, Puerto Rico and was the daughter of the late Ramon Torres and Margarita Echavarria Borrero Torres.
Maria is survived by her daughters, Ivette Serrano, Deanna Ortiz, Venessa Rolon; her sons, Marcelino Serrano, Luis Serrano and Jhonny Serrano; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Brenda Torres, Blanca Ariles Torres and Carmen Torres and her brothers, Adam Torres, Leanardo Torres, Nelson Torres, Jose Torres, Juan Torres and Ramon Torrres. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Maria Serrano, her son, Angel Ortiz and her brother, Jesus Torres.
A graveside service for Maria will begin at 9:00 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery. For those attending the graveside service please meet at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance of the cemetery by 8:45 AM. Officiating at the service will be Rafael Toro. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
To share memories of Maria please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
.