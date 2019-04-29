|
Maria Kalathas
York - Maria Kalathas, 92, born December 12, 1926 in Neohorion, Nafpaktias Greece, died peacefully at home on April 26, 2019, where she resided with her daughter Lola Myers and son-in-law Darrell E. Myers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Kalathas; her parents, John and Katherine (Sgagias) Giannaris; and her brothers, George Giannaris and Kosta "Gus" Giannaris.
She was a beloved member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.
Maria is survived by her three daughters, Kaliope Orlof, Katherine Kalathas, and Lola Myers, all of York; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
The viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with the funeral service immediately following on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York, with the Rev. Andrew Tsikitas officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019